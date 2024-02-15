Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday held that the faction headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar constituted the real Nationalist Congress Party when rival factions of the political party emerged in July.

This comes after the Election Commission on February 6 recognised Ajit Pawar’s faction as the real Nationalist Congress Party and allocated it the “clock” symbol.

The Supreme Court in January had extended the deadline given Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar till February 15 to decide on a clutch of disqualification petitions against MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, now known as the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar, had filed the pleas against 40 MLAs for alleged anti-party activities.

In July, Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar, along with several MLAs of the party, had joined Maharashtra’s coalition government comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Ajit Pawar then became the deputy chief minister.

Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission’s February 6 order. The polling body said that while it had used the “test of aims and objectives of the party Constitution” and the “test of party Constitution” as well, its decision was based on the “test of legislative majority” as the first two tests proved inconclusive.

The Election Commission’s announcement on February 6 was similar to its February 2023 decision to recognise the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and allocate it the party’s “bow and arrow” symbol.

The Shiv Sena had split in June 2022 when Shinde and a group of party MLAs rebelled against the former Maharashtra government – a coalition of the united Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress. At that time, Thackeray was the chief minister.