The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra in a case pertaining to alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, NDTV reported.

Moitra has been told to appear before the central agency on February 19.

The Trinamool Congress leader was on December 8 expelled from the Lok Sabha after Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, reportedly her estranged partner, accused her of taking bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament.

The Lok Sabha ethics panel found Moitra guilty of “unethical conduct” and contempt of the Lok Sabha for sharing her login user ID and password of the Parliament website with “unauthorised persons”, and thereby disturbing national security.

The Trinamool Congress leader alleged that the Ethics Committee found her guilty of breaching a code that does not exist. She said that the committee punished her for a practice that is routine, accepted and encouraged in the House.

Moitra has moved the Supreme Court against the expulsion.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.