The Congress on Friday said that the Income Tax department has frozen its bank accounts on “flimsy grounds”.

“We got information yesterday [Thursday] that banks are not honouring the cheque we are issuing,” party treasurer Ajay Maken said. “On further investigation, we got to know that the Youth Congress bank accounts have been frozen. The accounts of the Congress party have also been seized.”

The accounts were frozen on an Income Tax demand of Rs 210 crore for the financial year 2018-’19, Maken said. He claimed that in the election year of 2018-’19, the Congress had submitted its accounts 45 days late, but freezing them is an extreme measure.

The money in the frozen accounts had come from the online crowdfunding that the party launched in January, Maken added.

Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken says "We got information yesterday that banks are not honouring the cheque we are issuing. On further investigation, we got to know that the Youth Congress bank accounts have been frozen. The accounts of the Congress party have also been…

Maken added that the freezing of the accounts has hurt the party’s political activities.

“For the first time in the country’s history, accounts of the principal Opposition party have been frozen by the tax authorities on flimsy grounds, barely two weeks before the announcement of general elections,” Maken told reporters.

He said that freezing accounts of the Opposition party just before the Lok Sabha elections is “equivalent to freezing the democracy”.

“Democracy doesn’t exist; this is like a one-party rule, and the principal Opposition party has been subjugated,” Maken said. “We seek justice from the judiciary, the media and the people.”

The former Union minister said the Congress has already appealed to the Income Tax appellate authority.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.