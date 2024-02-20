The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the result of the Chandigarh mayoral election declared by Anil Masih, the presiding officer, noting that he defaced the ballot papers in order to invalidate them, reported Live Law.

The court declared the petitioner, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Kuldeep Kumar Tita, as the validly elected candidate for the mayor’s post.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing a petition relating to the alleged rigging in the mayoral elections last month.

“It is evident that the presiding officer has made a deliberate attempt to deface eight ballots which were cast in favour of the petitioner,” the bench said.

During the elections that took place on January 30 in Chandigarh, Manoj Sonkar from the BJP bagged 16 votes and defeated Tita, the joint candidate fielded by the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, who secured 12 votes.

However, this was after eight votes from the Opposition alliance were declared invalid, which triggered protests by supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress against Anil Masih. Tita had approached the top court challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s refusal on January 31 to stay the outcome of the polls.

While the BJP had 14 councillors in the 35-member civic body at the time of voting, the Aam Aadmi Party had 13 and the Congress had seven. The Shiromani Akali Dal has one councillor. Additionally, the Chandigarh Lok Sabha MP is an ex-officio member with voting rights. The current MP is BJP’s Kirron Kher.

On Sunday, three Aam Aadmi Party councillors – Neha Musawat, Poonam Devi and Gurcharan Kala – joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. With this, the BJP’s councillors in a 35-member civic body have risen to 17, bringing its tally close to a majority.

The same day, Chandigarh Mayor Manoj Sonkar resigned from his post on “ moral grounds ”.

Hearing the case on Monday, the Supreme Court said it was deeply concerned about “horse-trading which is taking place” after the mayoral election.

The court had on February 5 reprimanded the presiding officer for failing to conduct the mayoral polls fairly.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Chandrachud verbally remarked that Masih should be prosecuted for defacing the ballot papers.