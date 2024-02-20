A special court in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed in connection with his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, PTI reported.

The case against the former Congress president was filed in August 2018 on the complaint of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Mishra, who alleged that Gandhi made objectionable remarks against Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru on May 8, 2018 during the Karnataka elections.

Gandhi had said that the BJP claims to believe in clean politics, but has a party president who has been accused in a murder case. Shah was then the BJP chief.

In February 2014, a special court in Mumbai had discharged Shah in a case from 2005 involving the alleged extra-judicial killing of a man named Sohrabuddin Sheikh.

On Tuesday, the complainant’s lawyer Santosh Pandey said that Gandhi surrendered in court and the court took him into custody for 30 to 40 minutes, the Economic Times reported. “After that, his bail application was submitted and was accepted [by the court],” the lawyer said. “... The further date has not been given yet.”

Mishra said that Gandhi had earlier skipped several summons in the case.

“The BJP is the biggest party of the country,” he told reporters. “Calling its [then] president a murderer is unjustifiable.”