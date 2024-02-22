The police officer responsible for the death of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in United States’ Seattle will not face any criminal charges due to a lack of “sufficient evidence”, officials said on Wednesday, reported FOX13 Seattle.

On January 23 last year, 23-year-old Kandula was hit by a police car being driven by officer Kevin Dave while she was crossing the street. Dave was driving at a speed of over 119 kilometres per hour while responding to a call regarding an overdose case, according to PTI.

The student was thrown over 100 feet due to the impact. She died later that night.

In a statement on Wednesday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney said that there is a lack of evidence to prove a criminal case beyond reasonable doubt against Dave.

"It is the responsibility of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to review all available evidence relating to the case involving Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave and the January 2023 collision death of Jaahnavi Kandula,” said Leesa Manion, the prosecuting attorney. “After staffing this case with senior deputy prosecuting attorneys and office leadership, I have determined that we lack sufficient evidence under Washington State law to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt."

Manion added: “Kandula’s death is heartbreaking and impacted communities in King County and across the world.”

In September 2023, a video surfaced on social media showing another officer laughing at the death of Kandula. It prompted the Indian Consulate General in San Francisco to urge authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the case.

The consulate said that reports were “deeply troubling” and called for action against those involved. It said it would closely follow up on the matter.

Manion remarked on Wednesday that the comments made by the police officer in the video were “appalling and deeply troubling” but “do not change the PAO’s legal analysis into the conduct of Officer Dave.”

Kandula, a master’s student from Andhra Pradesh, was pursuing a degree at Seattle’s Northeastern University.