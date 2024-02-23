Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi died in Mumbai on Friday, a day after being hospitalised following a cardiac arrest, PTI reported. He was 86 years old.

Joshi had been admitted in the intensive care unit of the PD Hinduja Hospital.

He served as Maharashtra’s chief minister from 1995 to 1999, becoming the first Shiv Sena leader to hold the post. He was the first non-Congress chief minister of the state.

Joshi was the Union minister of heavy industries and public enterprises between 1999 and 2002 in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance government. Following this, he served as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2004.

Joshi was also a Rajya Sabha member from 2006 to 2012.

He is survived by a son and two daughters.