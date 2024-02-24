The Aam Aadmi Party will contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and the Congress will fight from the remaining three, the two parties announced on Saturday.

The four constituencies the Aam Aadmi Party will fight from are New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi. The Congress will contest from the Chandni Chowk, North East and North West Lok Sabha constituencies.

The two parties also announced their seat-sharing plan for Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh and Goa.

The Congress will contest 24 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the party’s general secretary Mukul Wasnik said at a press conference. The Aam Aadmi Party will field its candidates in the two remaining seats Bharuch and Bhavnagar.

In Haryana, the Congress will fight from nine of the 10 seats in the state. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party will contest from the Kurukshetra constituency.

The Congress will also contest the two seats in Goa and from the lone constituency in the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

On February 18, Kejriwal had said that the two parties have “mutually agreed” to contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab separately.

While the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are opponents, mainly in Punjab and Delhi, they are constituents of the Opposition INDIA bloc that was formed last year to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the general election.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won eight out of Punjab’s 13 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party had won one. The BJP had won all seats in Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana and the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.

In Goa, the BJP had won one of the two seats in the last general election. The other was won by the Congress.