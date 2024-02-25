Protests against the alleged land grabbing by Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his brother Sheikh Sirajuddin spread to the Majherpara and Halderpara localities in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali on Saturday, reported The Indian Express.

Some people also chased the family members of a local party leader in Halderpara, alleging that they grabbed their land and gave it to Sirajuddin.

The Sandeshkali village in the North 24 Parganas district has been at the centre of a political row for nearly a month. The village has witnessed unprecedented protests by women regarding several allegations of sexual assault and land grabbing against Sheikh and his associates.

On Thursday, a group of residents held protests and set fire to the guard room of a fishery in the Jhupkhali area, leading to authorities imposing prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

One of the women protestors on Saturday confronted the police, asking them why they did not arrest Sheikh earlier.

“You are now coming to us to take complaints,” the protestor was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. “When we went to file complaints, we were not entertained. In front of the police, TMC goons beat us. Why did you not take any action then? We do not want government help. We do not want Mamata Banerjee’s sympathy. We need peace. We are demanding the death penalty for Sheikh Shahjahan.”

After the fresh tensions, West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar stated that they accept there “has been a mistake”.

“We will establish the rule of law,” said Kumar. “If you have a complaint, tell us. Do not take the law in your hand.”

The police have started a camp in the Bermajur village for people to file their complaints. On Saturday alone, they received 50 complaints of land grabbing against Sirajuddin.

HM Rehman, the superintendent of police in Basirhat, told ANI that so far, nine people whose land was grabbed have been handed back their properties.

Meanwhile, Sandeshkhali MLA Sukumar Mahato stated that the Trinamool Congress had expelled Sirajuddiin nearly a month ago after receiving various complaints. “He assured us that he would return all grabbed land,” said Mahato. “Meanwhile, the Sandeshkhali agitation started.”

Sandeshkhali case

Sheikh has been absconding since January 5, when officials of the Enforcement Directorate were assaulted in Sandeshkhali while they were carrying out raids in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam. A mob allegedly attacked them with stones, bricks and batons when they had arrived at the Trinamool leader’s home.

Following this, several local women accused Sheikh and his associates of torturing and sexually harassing them for years and also of grabbing their land for prawn cultivation.

On February 8, women held protests demanding that Sheikh, and two of his associated his associates Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, be immediately arrested. They have alleged that Sheikh and his associates used to survey homes to look for young women, whom they would take to the party office and assault sexually.

The protesting women on February 9 burnt down three poultry farms owned by Hazra, which they claimed were built on land forcibly grabbed from locals.

The next day, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was imposed in different pockets of Sandeshkhali. Internet shutdown was ordered in 16 panchayats.

Sardar was arrested the same day, hours after being suspended by the Trinamool Congress for six years.

On February 13, the Calcutta High Court quashed the order imposing restrictions under Section 144 but ordered the deployment of additional armed police personnel in the area.

Hazra was arrested on February 17, a day after the West Bengal Police added sections 376D (gangrape) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code to the first information report against him and Sardar.