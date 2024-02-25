The Tripura High Court transferred a civil judge after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman, who is a complainant in another rape case, Bar and Bench reported on Saturday.

The woman has alleged that she was assaulted on February 16 when she went to the chamber of judge Biswatosh Dhar to record her statement in connection with a rape case.

“When I was about to give my statement, the judge groped me,” the woman said in her complaint to the additional district and sessions judge of Kamalpur, reported PTI. “I rushed out of his chamber and informed the lawyers and my husband about the incident.”

Her husband also lodged a complaint with the Kamalpur Bar Association over the assault.

A three-member panel led by district and sessions judge Gautam Sarkar investigated the allegations.

Following up on the matter, the Tripura High Court on Friday said that Dhar was being transferred to the High Court with immediate effect and would be kept on compulsory waiting for future posting.

“The charge of the Court and Office of the Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum-Judicial Magistrate First Class, Kamalpur, Dhalai District shall remain with Smt. Madhumita Biswas, Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate-cum-Civil Judge (Junior Division), Kamalpur, Dhalai District until further order,” the notification read.