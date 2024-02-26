Popular ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas died on Monday at the age of 73 due to a prolonged illness, his family has announced.

Udhas’, whose career began in 1980 with the release of a ghazal album named Aahat, died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, reported PTI. His last rites will be held on Tuesday.

The singer rose to fame with his memorable ghazals, including “Chitthi Aayi Hai” from Naam, “Na Kajre Ki Dhar” from Mohra “Chandi Jaisa Rang”, “Ek Taraf Uska Ghar” and “Ahista”.

After the family’s announcement, singer Sonu Nigam took to social media to share a photo of Udhas and write that one of the “most important part” of his childhood was lost.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also paid his tribute to Udhas.