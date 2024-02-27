Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party MLA ST Somashekar Gowda cross-voted during the Rajya Sabha polls in the state on Tuesday, party chief whip Doddanagouda G Patil told ANI.

The Rajya Sabha elections for Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh are being held on Tuesday. Voting is underway for ten seats in Uttar Pradesh, four seats in Karnataka and one seat in Himachal Pradesh.

In Karnataka, a candidate requires 45 votes in the 224-member Assembly to be elected to the Upper House of Parliament.

Five candidates are contesting the polls in the state: Ajay Maken, Syed Naseer Hussain, and GC Chandrasekhar from the Congress, Narayansa Bhandage from the BJP, and Kupendra Reddy from the Janata Dal (Secular).

“It is confirmed that ST Somashekar has cross-voted,” Patil told ANI. “We are discussing what can be done and what action to be taken.”

Another BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil said that such things do happen in politics but Somashekar should have obeyed the party whip, reported ANI.

#WATCH | On rumours of cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections by ST Somashekar, BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) says, "Sometimes such things happen. The party had given clear direction to vote for BJP-JD(S) candidates." pic.twitter.com/k2irbnfpEK — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

On Monday, the Congress shifted all its MLAs to a private resort to prevent potential cross-voting.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters that the party is certain that it will win all the three seats.

“We suspected cross-vote only because the BJP and JD(S) were trying to reach our MLAs and contacted them,” he told reporters. “We have had a bitter experience before, so that's why we took the precaution of keeping our MLAs together.”

VIDEO | Karnataka Rajya Sabha Polls 2024: "We will win all three seats. There's no chance of a cross-vote. We suspected cross-vote only because the BJP and JD(S) were trying to reach our MLAs and contacted them. We have had a bitter experience before, so that's why we took the… pic.twitter.com/ewylgotJwo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 27, 2024

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 MLAs but the voting strength on Tuesday stands at 399 as four seats are vacant. Each candidate requires 37 votes to win.

The BJP has 252 MLAs and its allies in the state account for 34 MLAs. The Samajwadi Party has 108 MLAs and its ally Congress has two legislators in the state Assembly.

The BJP has fielded eight candidates: party general secretary Amarpal Maurya, former minister Sangeeta Balwant, former Union Minister RPN Singh, spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, former MLA Sadhna Singh, former Agra mayor Naveen Jain, former MP Chaudhary Tejveer Singh and Sanjay Seth.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan, former state chief secretary Alok Ranjan, and Dalit leader Ramji Lal Suman.

On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party’s chief whip Manoj Pandey resigned from his post saying he will vote for the BJP, reported India Today.

Responding to the development, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that not everyone has the strength to stand against the government. “Pressure is put on everybody,” he said, according to ANI. “Is there anyone who does not know that BJP would go to any extent to win?”

#WATCH | Lucknow: On Rajya Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, " Not everybody has the guts to stand against the Government...pressure is put on everybody, is there anyone who doesn't know that BJP would go to any extent to win. BJP was dishonest during… pic.twitter.com/WFxqpQzeRc — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

In Himachal Pradesh, a candidate needs 35 votes in the 68-member Assembly to be elected. From the Congress, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is contesting the polls. The BJP has fielded Harsh Mahajan, a former Congress leader.

On potential cross voting during the polls, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that things will get clear once the results are out, reported ANI.