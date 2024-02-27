The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday named its four candidates that will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from seats in Delhi, and one candidate that will contest from a seat in Haryana, reported The Hindu citing an announcement by the Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

The party has decided to field Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, former West Delhi MP Mahabal Mishra from the West Delhi constituency, Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar Monu from East Delhi and Tughlakabad MLA Sahi Ram from the South Delhi constituencies.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana state president Sushil Gupta will be fielded from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat in Haryana.

On Saturday, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party had announced seat-sharing arrangements in Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana and Chandigarh to fight the Lok Sabha elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and the Congress will contest the remaining three.

The Congress will contest 24 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the party’s general secretary Mukul Wasnik said at the press conference. The Aam Aadmi Party will field its candidates in the two remaining seats in Bharuch and Bhavnagar.

In Haryana, the Congress will fight from nine of the state’s 10 seats. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party will contest from Kurukshetra only.

The Congress will also contest Goa’s two Lok Sabha seats the lone seat in the Union territory of Chandigarh.

On February 18, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the two parties had “mutually agreed” to contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab separately.

While the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are opponents, mainly in Punjab and Delhi, they are also constituents of the Opposition INDIA bloc, a coalition of 28 Opposition parties formed last year to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming general election.