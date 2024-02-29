The West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh, who has been accused by a group of women in the North 24 Parganas district of sexual assault and land-grabbing, ANI reported.

Sheikh was arrested from the Minakhan area of the North 24 Parganas district, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Aminul Islam Khan said. The Trinamool Congress leader will be produced before a court in the city of Basirhat at 2 pm.

A group of women in North 24 Parganas’ Sandeshkhali village has made allegations of sexual assault and land-grabbing against Sheikh and his associates Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar. Sardar was arrested on February 11 while Hazra was arrested on February 17.

Sheikh had been absconding since January 5, when officials of the Enforcement Directorate were assaulted in Sandeshkhali as they carried out raids in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam. A mob allegedly attacked the Enforcement Directorate officials with stones, bricks and batons when they arrived to raid the Trinamool leader’s home.

On Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court said that in addition to the West Bengal Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate were also permitted to arrest Sheikh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate had told the court that there were reservations about the West Bengal Police investigating the charges against the Trinamool Congress leader.