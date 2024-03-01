The eighth Indian Navy veteran who was released by Qatar on February 12 is yet to return to India, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The eight former Indian Navy officers were arrested by Qatar’s intelligence service from Doha in August 2022 and had been held in solitary confinement since. The veterans were sentenced to death in October last year by a Qatari court. However, a Court of Appeal commuted the death sentence following an appeal by the Indian government.

On February 12, seven of the retired officers returned to India . Commander Purenendu Tiwari remains in Qatar, although he has also been released from prison.

“The eighth Indian navy veteran from Qatar is yet to return to India,” ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing on Thursday. “He has certain requirements to fulfill.”

The former officers were working for the private company Dahra Global, which reportedly provides training to the Qatari Navy. The seven former officers were identified as Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta and Sailor Ragesh.

Some news reports had suggested that the veterans had been detained on suspicion of spying for Israel. However, the Hindustan Times quoted unidentified Indian officials as rejecting the speculation.