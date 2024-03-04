The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday filed a chargesheet against seven men in connection with arms and ammunition having been looted from the second Indian Reserve Battalion in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on August 3, reported The Indian Express.

The men were allegedly part of a mob that looted more than 300 arms and 19,800 rounds of ammunition from two rooms of the battalion headquarters in Naranseina in Bishnupur, reported The Hindu.

The central agency filed the chargesheet in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Guwahati. The Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case on August 24 after a reference from the Union government.

The seven accused have been identified as Laishram Prem Singh; Khumukcham Dhiren, Moirangthem Anand Singh, Athokpam Kajit, Loukrakpam Michael Mangangcha, Konthoujam Romojit Meitei, and Keisham Johnson.

Except Laishram Prem Singh and Khumukcham Dhiren, the other five were also chargesheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation in January in a separate case from May 4, when weapons were looted from an armoury of the Manipur Police Training Centre in Imphal’s Pangei.

Several cases of looting of police armoury were reported in the northeastern state amid the ethnic violence that broke out between the Kukis and the Meiteis in May last year. The violence has killed 219 persons and displaced 60,000.