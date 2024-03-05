An Indian national was killed and another two were injured on Monday when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon struck an orchard near the village of Margaliot in northern Israel, the Israeli embassy said on Tuesday.

Tel Aviv alleged that the missile was fired by Shia militant group Hezbollah.

“Israeli Medical institutions are completely at the service of the injured who are being treated by our very best medical staff,” the Israeli embassy said.

The Indian citizen who died was identified as Patnibin Maxwell from the Kollam city in Kerala, reported PTI. The two injured workers, Bush Joseph George and Paul Melvin, had also moved to Israel for work from the southern state.