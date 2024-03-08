President Draupadi Murmu has nominated author and philanthropist Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Twelve members are nominated to the Upper House of the Parliament by the President for their contributions to arts, literature, sciences and social services.

Modi, on the social media platform X, said Murty’s contributions to several fields, including social work, philanthropy and education, have been inspiring.

“Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our ‘Nari Shakti’ [women power], exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation’s destiny,” the prime minister added.

I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to… pic.twitter.com/lL2b0nVZ8F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2024

Murty was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023. She is married to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murty.