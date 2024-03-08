The Bengaluru administration has banned the use of potable water for purposes other than drinking, including cleaning vehicles, gardening, construction and entertainment, The Indian Express reported.

The prohibitory orders were issued by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board amid a drinking water crisis in the city owing to rising temperatures and a decrease in groundwater levels.

“About 1.4 crore population has been identified in Bengaluru, including permanent residents and those who are on transit,” noted the order issued under BWSSB Act 1964. “Supply of drinking water to all is essential. At present, the temperature is rising in the city every day, and the groundwater level has decreased due to lack of rain in recent days. As a result, it is necessary to prevent wastage of water in the city and it has been made necessary for the public to use drinking water sparingly.”

Those violating the order will be fined Rs 5,000. A repeat of the offence will attract an additional fine of Rs 500 per day. The water and Sewerage board has asked people to report anyone who violates the ban on its helpline number.

The water shortage has sparked a crisis in the city, affecting apartments, gated communities, private and government schools and industries.

The city gets its water mainly from the Cauvery river, with 1,450 million litres per day. The borewells supply about 400 million litres per day, according to the newspaper.

However, low rainfall has caused a depletion of groundwater levels. At least 110 villages on the eastern side of the city have seen acute depletion of groundwater, resulting in the city facing a shortage of 50% of the water from groundwater resources, according to the board.

