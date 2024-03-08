The Congress on Friday released its first list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the elections from Kerala’s Wayanad, the constituency he has represented since 2019.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will contest from the Rajnandgaon constituency.

Shashi Tharoor has been fielded from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, a seat he has held since 2009. Tharoor will contest against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal will contest the polls from the Kerala’s Alappuzha constituency. He had held the seat from 2009 to 2019.

DK Suresh, the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar, will contest from his current Bangalore Rural seat.

The party’s Meghalaya chief Vincent Pala has been given a ticket to fight the polls from the Shillong constituency. He has been an MP from the seat since 2009.

The BJP released its first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on March 2. The party has fielded Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar.

The BJP also gave an election ticket to former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to contest the polls from the state’s Vidhisha constituency.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections. In 2019, the model code of conduct for the general election was imposed in the second week of March and polling took place between April and May in seven phases.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.