The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday night arrested Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Subhash Prasad Yadav in a money laundering case related to allegations of illegal sand mining, reported NDTV.

The arrest came after the central agency conducted a 14-hour raid across eight locations linked to Yadav and seized over Rs 2.3 crore in cash.

The Enforcement Directorate has accused Yadav of being a key member of a sand mining racket that, according to the central agency, generated Rs 161 crore from the illegal sale of sand.

The money laundering case stems from a batch of 20 first information reports registered by the Bihar Police against the company Broadsons Commodities Private Limited and its directors, alleging that they were involved in the illegal mining and sale of sand. Yadav is one of the directors of the company.

Yadav, who is a close aide of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Last year, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested former Bihar legislator and Janata Dal (United) leader Radha Charan Sah, his son Kanhaiya Prasad and the directors of Broadsons Commodities –Mithilesh Kumar Singh, Baban Singh and Surendra Kumar Jindal – in the case. They are currently in judicial custody.

“The problem is that BJP has no trust in its workers and leaders,” Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson Rishi Mishra told PTI after the law enforcement agency’s raid on Saturday. “They only have trust in Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax [Department] and Central Bureau of Investigation. They know that they won’t get votes with the help of their workers.”

Mishra said that Bharatiya Janata Party-government at the Centre should take similar action against corrupt leaders who are part of its National Democratic Alliance, reported PTI.