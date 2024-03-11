The Supreme Court on Monday directed the State Bank of India to disclose details relating to the electoral bonds to the Election Commission by March 12.

The top court also ordered the Election Commission to compile the information and publish it on its website by March 15.

Dismissing the bank’s petition seeking an extension of the deadline, a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also told the State Bank of India that it would be in contempt of the court if it does not comply with the order.

The bench was hearing a petition by the government-owned bank asking the deadline for providing information relating to electoral bonds to the Election Commission be extended till June 30. Critics pointed out that this would mean that the information would become public only after the Lok Sabha elections are over.

The Supreme Court had on February 15 directed the bank to issue details of the political parties that received electoral bonds from April 12, 2019, and submit them to the Election Commission by March 6. The court had said that the electoral bonds could lead to quid pro quo arrangements between donors and political parties when it struck down the scheme as unconstitutional.

On Monday, senior advocate Harish Salve, representing the State Bank of India, said the bank was trying to collate the information and reverse the process. “We as a bank were told that this is supposed to be a secret,” he said.

The Election Commission was asked to file the details in a sealed envelope, the Supreme Court said.

“You have to just open the sealed cover, collate the details and give the information,” the bench said. “In the last 26 days, what steps have you taken? Your application is silent on that.”

The chief justice added: “Clause 7(4) of the electoral bonds scheme stipulates that the information furnished by the buyer of the electoral bond shall be treated as confidential by the authorised bank and shall be disclosed when called upon to do so or registration of an offence by a law enforcement agency.”

He said that the State Bank of India was mandated to disclose information when demanded as per the scheme.

Chandrachud also said that the bank’s submissions in its application for an extension indicated that the information sought was readily available. “Thus, the application by SBI seeking an extension of time until June 30 is dismissed,” he said.

A day after the State Bank of India’s March 6 deadline lapsed, the non-governmental organisation Association for Democratic Reforms filed a contempt petition before the court.

The contempt petition accused the State Bank of India of “deliberate disobedience and defiance” of the court’s February 15 order. The petition challenged the bank’s request for an extension of the deadline, calling it “mala fide”.

The court’s February 15 judgement also came in response to petitions by the Association for Democratic Reforms and the civil society group Common Cause.

Electoral bonds were monetary instruments that citizens or corporate groups could buy from the State Bank of India and give to a political party, which then redeems them. The entire process was anonymous since buyers were not required to declare their purchase of these interest-free bonds and political parties did not need to show the source of the money. Only the total amount received through the electoral bonds is revealed to the Election Commission through the audited accounts statements.

Only the total amount received through the electoral bonds was revealed to the Election Commission. The scheme was introduced by the BJP-led Union government in 2018.

However, the Centre could access information about these donors as it controls the State Bank of India.

On Saturday, a group of retired civil servants said in a letter to the Election Commission that the State Bank of India’s request to the court to extend the deadline to disclose the information on electoral bonds indicates that it is shielding the Union government from criticism.

Also read: ‘SBI is lying’: Why banking experts dispute its claims on electoral bonds data