State-run broadcaster Doordarshan National announced on Monday that it will telecast live the aarti ceremony, a Hindu prayer ritual, held at the Ram temple in Ayodhya at 6.30 am every day, reported The Hindu.

The Ram temple was inaugurated in a ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

An unidentified official told The Hindu that they had been trying to get permission for the live broadcast of the daily aarti after the consecration of the idol on January 22.

“Now that the approval has been given, all those devotees who are unable to visit Ayodhya due to various reasons can have the auspicious sight of Lord Ram through DD National,” said the official.

The temple, which is still under construction, is being built on the site of the Babri mosque, which was demolished by Hindutva extremists on December 6, 1992, because they believed that it stood on the spot where the Hindu deity Ram was born. The incident had triggered communal riots across the country.

