The new Haryana government led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday won the floor test in the state legislative Assembly through a voice vote, PTI reported.

Saini took oath as the chief minister of Haryana on Tuesday, hours after his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar and all the ministers in his Cabinet resigned from their posts. Khattar also announced in the Assembly on Wednesday that he would resign as the MLA from Karnal and said that the new chief minister would now take care of the constituency.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Jannayak Janata Party had issued a whip asking its 10 MLAs to remain absent from the House during voting on the confidence motion, The Indian Express reported. However, five of them defied the whip and went to the Vidhan Sabha to participate in the proceedings, leading to speculations about them joining the BJP.

The MLAs who defied the Jannayak Janata Party whip were Devender Babli, Ram Kumar Gautam, Ishwar Singh, Jogiram Sihag and Ram Niwas Surjakhera.

The developments came amid reports that seat-sharing talks between the BJP and Jannayak Janata Party for the Lok Sabha elections failed.

The BJP has 41 MLAs in the Assembly and also has the support of six of seven independents, as also of the lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda. The Congress has 30 MLAs, the Jannayak Janta Party has 10 and the Indian National Lok Dal has one.