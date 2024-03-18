The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain in an alleged money-laundering case, Live Law reported.

The court also cancelled his interim bail and asked the former Delhi minister to surrender immediately. Jain’s counsel had sought more time, saying that the former minister was undergoing physiotherapy.

The bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal dismissed Jain’s special leave petition challenging an April 2023 High Court order that rejected his bail application. The High Court had said that as the Aam Aadmi Party leader was an influential person, he could tamper with evidence.

In May 2023, Jain was granted interim bail by the top court on medical grounds after he was hospitalised following complaints of breathing problems.

The former Delhi health minister, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May 2022, is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. The Central Bureau of Investigation had filed a case in August 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. A year later, it filed a chargesheet against Jain, his wife and four of his associates.

In April 2022, the Enforcement Directorate had attached immovable property worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Akinchan Developers Private Limited, Indo Metal Impex Private Limited, Paryas Infosolutions Private Limited, Manglayatan Projects Private Limited and JJ Ideal Estate Private Limited.

The Enforcement Directorate had told a trial court that these firms were only paper companies that did not earn any income and Jain was in “de facto control” of them.