The Tamil Nadu government on Monday moved the Supreme Court to challenge the refusal of Governor RN Ravi to re-induct Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and MLA K Ponmudy as a minister in the state government, Live Law reported.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud told Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Tamil Nadu government, to circulate an email about the application, and said that he would look into the matter at the earliest.

The government has filed an interlocutory application in a writ petition already pending before the top court. In the writ petition, the government has challenged the governor’s delay in giving his assent to bills.

On March 11, the Supreme Court stayed the conviction and prison sentence of Ponmudy and his wife, P Visalakshi's, in a disproportionate assets case. The couple were sentenced to three years in jail by the Madras High Court in December. On account of the conviction, the DMK leader was disqualified as an MLA and ceased to be a minister.

On Wednesday, Ponmudy was reinstated as a legislator after authorities revoked a notification that declared his Tirukoyilur Assembly constituency vacant.

Subsequently, Chief Minister MK Stalin sought time from the Governor for Ponmudy’s swearing-in ceremony.

On Sunday, Ravi wrote a letter to the chief minister stating that he could not administer the oath of office to Ponmudy as the Supreme Court had not struck down his conviction. The governor told the chief minister that it would be against constitutional morality to do so, The Hindu reported.