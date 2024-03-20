Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday apologised for her remarks linking Tamil Nadu to the blast that took place in Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1.

Earlier in the day, Karandlaje had said, “People from Tamil Nadu come here [Bengaluru], get trained there and plant bombs here,” The Indian Express reported. “They placed a bomb in the cafe,” she added.

The BJP MP made the statement during a protest demanding the resignation of Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on account of the recent attack on a shop owner for playing the Hindu hymn Hanuman Chalisa during azaan, the Muslim call to prayer.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that Karandlaje’s statement linking the state to the blast was reckless. He urged the Election Commission to take note of the “hate speech” and take action.

The chief minister also called for legal action against Karandlaje “for causing threat to peace, harmony and national unity”.

Stalin said that the Union minister “lacked the authority to make such assertions”.

“Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP,” Stalin said. “From the Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] to cadre, everyone in the BJP should stop engaging in this dirty divisive politics at once,” he added.

Strongly condemn Union BJP Minister @ShobhaBJP's reckless statement. One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the #RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this… https://t.co/wIgk4oK3dh — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 19, 2024

Late on Tuesday, Karandlaje apologised on social media and said that her “words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows”. The Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said that she was retracting her remarks.

“Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologise,” Karandlaje said. “My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest, linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast,” she added.