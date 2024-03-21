The Congress on Thursday alleged that the Income Tax department freezing its bank accounts was an attempt by the Centre to cripple it ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Party MP Rahul Gandhi said that the silence of institutions such as the judiciary and the Election Commission on the action against its accounts showed that there is “no democracy in India today”.

The party was finding it difficult to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections because of action against its accounts, Gandhi said.

“We cannot do our campaign work,” the Wayanad MP said at a press conference in Delhi. “We cannot support our workers and candidates. Our leaders cannot travel from one part of the country to the other. We’re unable to put out our ads.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi were also present at the press conference.

Rahul Gandhi said that the country’s institutions that are supposed to protect the democratic framework were not taking action against the freezing of its bank accounts. “No court is saying anything, the Election Commission is silent, no other institution is saying anything and the media is not saying anything,” he said.

“There is no democracy in India today,” he said. “The people of India are being robbed of their Constitution and democratic structure.”

The party has said that a fine of Rs 200 crore has been imposed on it in an income tax case pertaining to Rs 14 lakh from seven years ago. In such cases, the party claimed, a maximum fine of only Rs 10,000 can be imposed.

कांग्रेस पार्टी के बैंक खाते करीब एक महीने पहले फ्रीज कर दिए गए।



कांग्रेस को देश की 20% जनता वोट देती है, लेकिन आज हम रेल टिकट नहीं खरीद सकते, हम विज्ञापन नहीं दे सकते।



14 लाख रुपए का मामला है और 200 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना लगा दिया गया है, जिसपर ज्यादा से ज्यादा 10 हजार का… pic.twitter.com/s7yrkYkS53 — Congress (@INCIndia) March 21, 2024

The Congress on February 16 had announced that its bank accounts had been frozen on “flimsy grounds” in connection with a tax demand dispute. Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said that the accounts were frozen on an income tax demand of Rs 210 crore for the financial year 2018-’19.

Later in the day, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal had allowed the Congress to operate its bank accounts but ordered it to maintain Rs 115 crore as a lien, effectively freezing these funds.

A lien is a legal claim against the assets of an individual or business accused of having failed to meet tax liabilities.

Maken had said that freezing the accounts of the Opposition party just before the Lok Sabha elections and hampering its political activities was “equivalent to freezing the democracy”.

On February 21, the Congress alleged that the Income Tax Department had ordered Rs 65 crore to be withdrawn from the accounts “undemocratically” even though proceedings are underway before an appellate authority.

The Delhi High Court had on March 13 upheld an Income Tax Appellate Tribunal order that refused to stay a notice for the recovery of outstanding tax from the Congress.

On March 8, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal dismissed the Congress’ plea to stay the Income Tax Department’s proceedings of freezing the party’s bank accounts in connection with a dispute pertaining to a tax demand.