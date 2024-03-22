The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday nominated former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Chennai South constituency.

Soundararajan was named in the list of nine candidates released by the BJP on Thursday for the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu. On March 18, she resigned as the governor of Telangana and the lieutenant governor of Puducherry.

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided the following names for the ensuing General Elections to the Lok Sabha. Here is the third list. pic.twitter.com/5beaatODJh — BJP (@BJP4India) March 21, 2024

Soundararajan will take on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Thamizhachi Thangapandian, who currently represents Chennai South in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai will contest from Coimbatore against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Ganapathy Pa Rajkumar.

Union minister L Murugan will be the BJP’s candidate from the Nilgiris constituency, while former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan will be in the fray from Kanniyakumari.

This was the third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election that the BJP released. With this, the party has announced 276 candidates in all.

The BJP announced its first list of 195 candidates on March 2 and second list of 72 candidates on March 13.