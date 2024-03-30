The Union home ministry has given its approval for the Central Bureau of Investigation to look into allegations of extortion against jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain, PTI reported.

The former Delhi prison minister, who is in jail in a money laundering case, has been accused of extorting Rs 10 lakh from a jail inmate, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in exchange for providing him protection behind bars.

Former Director General of Tihar prisons Sandeep Goel and some other staff members are also facing charges of demanding protection money from high-profile inmates in Delhi jails.

The home ministry approved the request from the Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate Jain on March 22. Subsequently, Delhi Lieutenat Governor VK Saxena forwarded the file to the chief secretary for further action, PTI quoted an unidentified official as saying.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, “The vindictive and vendetta-filled politics of the BJP has now reached a new low where a notorious conman's word is believed and accepted as the gospel truth against a person who gave the world Delhi's famous Mohalla Clinic concept.”

The former Delhi health minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May 2022 in a separate case on allegations of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

In May 2023, Jain was granted interim bail by the top court on medical grounds after he was hospitalised following complaints of breathing problems.

On March 18, the Supreme Court rejected Jain’s bail plea. His interim bail was also cancelled, and he was asked to surrender immediately.

The development comes as three top Aam Aadmi Party leaders – Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy Manish Sisodia and party MP Sanjay Singh – are in jail for their alleged involvement in the liquor policy case in the national capital.