Ten Bharatiya Janata Party candidates including Chief Minister Pema Khandu were elected unopposed to the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Saturday ahead of the state elections.

In five of these constituencies, Opposition parties did not field their candidates. In the other five constituencies, candidates of Opposition parties withdrew their nominations by Saturday, which was the last day of withdrawal of candidature.

The elections for the remaining constituencies in the 60-member Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on April 19. Counting of votes for the state polls will take place on June 2 and for the general election on June 4.

Khandu was elected unopposed from Mukto and his deputy Chowna Mein from Chowkham.

The eight other BJP candidates who were elected are: Ratu Techi from Sagalee, Jikke Tako from Tali, Nyato Dukam from Taliha, Mutchu Mithi from Roing, Hage Appa from Ziro-Hapoli, Techi Kaso from Itanagar, Dongru Siongju from Bomdila and Dasanglu Pul from Hayuliang.

On Saturday, Khandu congratulated the candidates for “scripting a great chapter in the state’s electoral history”.

“With great humility, we acknowledge this, which fills us with a deep sense of responsibility and commitment towards serving you with utmost dedication and sincerity,” he said in a social media post.

A party needs a total 31 seats to secure a majority in the Assembly.

Ten candidates of @BJP4Arunachal including myself have been elected for the State Assembly unopposed.



I extend warm congratulations to Shri Chowna Mein, Shri Dongru Siongju, Shri Ratu Techi, Shri Techi Kaso, Shri Hage Appa, Shri Jikke Tako, Shri Nyato Dukam, Shri Mutchu Mithi… pic.twitter.com/ifdxYe9Cze — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (Modi Ka Parivar) (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 30, 2024

Also read: Will the upcoming Indian election be free and fair?