At least four persons died and over 100 others were injured on Sunday after a seasonal storm hit West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, reported ANI.

The seasonal storm, which was accompanied by a hailstorm, uprooted trees and took down electricity lines. Power supply was cut in the district to avoid any mishaps, The Indian Express reported citing an unidentified official.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media said that those affected by the seasonal storm were being shifted to safer places.

“Sad to know that sudden heavy rainfall and stormy winds brought disasters today afternoon in some Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri areas, with loss of human lives, injuries, house damages, uprooting of trees and electricity poles etc.,” she wrote in a social media post.

The Trinamool Congress chief also said that the district and block administration, along with the police, the Disaster Management Group and the Quick Response Team have swung into action and were providing relief.

“District administration will provide compensation to next of kin in the case of the deaths, and the injured as per rules and following the MCC [Model Code of Conduct],” the chief minister added.