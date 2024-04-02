Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party has asked her to join the Hindutva party or she will be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in one month.

“The BJP, through a close aide of mine, has asked me to join their party,” the Delhi education minister said at a press conference. “I have been told that either I join the BJP and save my political career and if I do not do so then in the next one month ED will arrest me.”

Four top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have already been arrested by the central agencies in the liquor excise policy case.

On Tuesday, Atishi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to crush the Aam Aadmi Party and arrest all its leaders.

“First they arrested all the senior leaders of the party,” Atishi said. “First Satyendar Jain was arrested, then Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were taken into custody and now Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also been arrested .”

She also alleged that the Union government is now targeting another top four leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and MLA Durgesh Pathak.

The BJP had expected that after arresting Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party will fall apart since all senior leaders are in jail, she claimed.

However, the Opposition INDIA bloc’s Save Democracy rally in Delhi on Sunday made the BJP realise that only arresting Kejriwal and other top party leaders was not enough, the minister alleged.

‼️ सनसनी खेज खुलासा ‼️



मेरे एक करीबी के द्वारा भाजपा की तरफ से मुझे अप्रोच किया गया और कहा गया BJP जॉइन कर लो वरना आने वाले 1 महीने के अंदर ED मेरे घर पर रेड करेगी और मुझे गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।



BJP का इरादा है कि आने वाले 2 महीने के अंदर मुझे, सौरभ भारद्वाज, राघव चड्ढा और… pic.twitter.com/181ZTctvXz — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 2, 2024

