The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi liquor policy case, reported Bar and Bench.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and Prasanna B Varale ordered that Singh be released on bail while the trial is pending.

This came after the Enforcement Directorate said the Aam Aadmi Party leader’s custody was no longer required.

Singh was arrested on October 4 after the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at his home.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party-run Delhi government modified the liquor excise policy to ensure a 12% profit margin for wholesalers and a nearly 185% profit margin for retailers.

The Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating the money-laundering allegations linked to the case, has alleged that Singh played a key role in formulating and implementing the policy.