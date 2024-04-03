The Bhartiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit said on Wednesday that it has sent a defamation notice to senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister Atishi demanding a public apology for her claim that the Hindutva party attempted to coerce her into defecting to it, PTI reported.

On Tuesday, Atishi alleged that she had been approached through a “close aide” to join the BJP or face arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

Atishi’s claims and the BJP’s response have come after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the liquor excise policy case.

On Wednesday, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, speaking at a press conference, said that Atishi “failed to provide evidence of who approached her, how and when”, PTI reported.

“The AAP [Aam Aadmi Party] is undergoing a crisis in Delhi, which is why they are making such baseless allegations out of frustration,” said Sachdeva. “But we will not let her get away with this.”

Sachdeva added that the Delhi minister should submit her phone to an investigating agency to prove her allegation, failing which she should withdraw her “false, defamatory and concocted” statement that he claimed was uttered with malafide intent.

The party said it would take further action if Atishi failed to provide evidence of her claim.

Apart from Kejriwal, the Enforcement Directorate also arrested former Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the case. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court granted bail to Singh after the Enforcement Directorate said the Aam Aadmi Party leader’s custody was no longer required.