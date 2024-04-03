Gandhi’s rival in Wayanad, the Communist Party of India’s Annie Raja , also filed her nomination on Wednesday. “I as a Left Front candidate am contesting here to win,” she told ANI. “I am not bothered about what will be his [Gandhi’s] majority or his fate. We are here, we are reaching out to people. We are telling them, what is our politics.” On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised Gandhi for seeking re-election from Wayanad as both Congress and the Communist Party of India are constituents of the Opposition INDIA bloc.

The Congress on Wednesday removed the party’s former Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam as one of its star campaigners. This came days after Nirupam said that the party’s high command “does not care about local leaders” as the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), an ally of the Congress, announced Amol Kirtikar as the candidate from the Mumbai North West seat. Nirupam said in a social media post: “The Congress should not waste its energy and stationery on me. The party is anyway facing a severe financial crunch. It should use its energy and stationery to save the party. The one-week ultimatum I had given is over and I will announce my decision tomorrow.”