The Union home ministry has cancelled the registration of at least five nongovernmental organisations for allegedly violating provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, PTI reported on Wednesday quoting unidentified officials.

The organisations whose registrations have been cancelled are Church’s Auxiliary for Social Action, Church of North India Synodical Board of Social Service, Evangelical Fellowship of India, Indo-Global Social Service Society and Voluntary Health Association of India, the newspaper reported.

These organisations will not be able to receive foreign contributions or use their existing funds.

Their registrations under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act were cancelled by the Centre for allegedly using the funds for works that were not related to their mandate, PTI reported.

Foreign Contribution Regulation Act licences of more than 6,600 non-governmental organisations were scrapped between financial year 2016-’17 and 2021-’22, Centre had told Parliament in December 2022.

Nearly 20,700 non-governmental organisations have lost their Foreign Contribution Regulation Act licence in the last 10 years, according to the newspaper.

Last year, the Union government told Parliament that 13,520 non-governmental organisations registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act had received Rs 55,741.51 crore in foreign contributions between 2019-’20 and 2021-’22.

