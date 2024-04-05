The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday attached 8.86 acres of land worth Rs 31 crore allegedly belonging to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering case.

The central law enforcement agency on March 30 filed a chargesheet against Soren, Bhanu Pratap Prasad, Raj Kumar Pahan, Hilariyas Kachhap and Binod Singh, before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Ranchi, PTI reported.

On Thursday, the court took cognizance of the chargesheet following which the agency sought permission to confiscate the 8.86 acres of land it has attached.

On January 31, Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, shortly after he resigned as the state’s chief minister. He was questioned by the central law enforcement agency before his arrest.

The case against the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader pertains to an alleged scam.

ED, Ranchi has filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) against Hemant Soren & four othersin one of the cases of land scam being investigated under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, for acquiring, possessing and concealing the proceeds of crime in the nature of an immovable property… — ED (@dir_ed) April 4, 2024

What does the chargesheet say?

According to the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate, the prime accused in the case is Prasad, who is a former Jharkhand revenue department official and custodian of government records, reported PTI.

The agency has accused Prasad of misusing his position to assist several persons including Soren in their activities linked to illegal occupation, acquisition and possession of proceeds of crime in the form of landed properties.

Prasad has been accused of being a member of a syndicate involved in acquiring lands by fraudulent means, which included tampering with original government registers, falsification of government records and manufacturing fake documents.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, Soren acquired 8.86 acres of land located at Baragain Anchal, Bariyatu Road in Ranchi through such means. The agency also accused Soren of misusing his power and influence to create parallel and false evidence since he was issued the first summons for questioning on August 7, reported PTI.

However, the Opposition leader has denied the allegations in his statement to the central agency saying that he has no link to the property and no relation with Prasad, reported PTI.