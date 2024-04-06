The Congress’ manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections “reflects the thinking of the Muslim League”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged on Saturday at a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur.

The Congress on Friday released its manifesto, in which it largely reiterated its earlier promises such as conducting a nationwide caste census and providing minimum support prices for farmers. The party, reacting to Modi’s comments, alleged that the prime minister always engages in the “politics of division”.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India on Saturday released its manifesto for the elections and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule at the Centre had led to the “unprecedented concentration of wealth at the top while the poor are pushed to destitution”, The Hindu reported.

