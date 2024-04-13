The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 150 crore linked to former West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick and at least two others in an alleged money-laundering case.

The case pertains to alleged corruption in ration distribution during the Covid-19 lockdown, when Mallick was the West Bengal food minister.

The assets attached by the Enforcement Directorate in the case include 48 immovable properties of several persons and entities, including a flat belonging to Mallick in the Bolpur district and two hotels in Kolkata and Bengaluru belonging to his alleged aide Bakibur Rahaman.

The agency said that the book value of these assets is Rs 50.47 crore, while the market value is estimated to be significantly more than Rs 150 crore. A book value is the value of an asset based on accounting records, while market value reflects an estimation of the current worth of the asset.

The Enforcement Directorate alleged that as part of the scam, Mallick received several immovable properties as gifts in the name of his family members or close associates.

ED, Kolkata has provisionally attached various assets of book value of Rs. 50.47 Crore allegedly acquired out of proceeds of crime derived and obtained from PDS Ration Scam by several persons including Jyoti Priya Mallick (then Minister-In-Charge of Food and Supply Department.… — ED (@dir_ed) April 12, 2024

The agency began its investigation based on first information reports registered by the West Bengal Police. The police had alleged that several individuals were found to be in unauthorised possession of ration meant for the public distribution system and that they were involved in the fraudulent procurement of paddy.

Mallick was arrested by the central agency on October 27 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Both the former minister and Rahaman are currently in judicial custody.

Governor CV Ananda Bose removed Mallick as a minister in February on the advice of the state government.