Lok Sabha polls top updates: AAP pitches for common minimum programme for INDIA bloc
Opposition leader Sharad Pawar accused PM Narendra Modi of destroying democracy and said that there is no difference between him and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday pitched for a common minimum programme for the INDIA bloc and Opposition leader Sharad Pawar accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying India’s democracy.
Here’s a look at today’s top developments:
- Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and pitched for a common minimum programme for the Opposition INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha elections.
- Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), said that there was no difference between Modi and Russia’s Putin, accusing the prime minister of destroying democracy in India. “Modi doesn’t wish for anyone from the Opposition to get elected,” PTI quoted Pawar as saying. “Such a stance by the prime minister shows that there is no difference between him and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.”
- Pawan Kumar Tinu, a former MLA for Punjab’s Adampur constituency, quit the Shiromani Akali Dal and joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday. Tinu is likely to be the Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency, The Indian Express reported. The party has not named its candidate for the seat after Sushil Kumar Rinku, the current MP there from the party, joined the BJP in late March.
- Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah said that his party will never allow reservations to end and nor will it let the Congress do so, PTI reported. Congress leaders allege that the BJP will end reservations if the party retains power, Shah said. “I want to make it clear that till BJP is in politics, we will not let anything happen to reservations,” he said at a rally in Chhattisgarh. “We will not allow Congress to end it either. They [the Congress] have been doing the business of lies.”
