Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha was sent to judicial custody till April 23 by a Delhi court in connection with her arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the liquor policy case, Bar and Bench reported.

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested the Telangana MLC. She had been sent to the central investigative agency’s custody until Monday.

She was already in judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate arrested her on March 15 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy case.

On Monday, special judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Courts passed orders for her judicial custody. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader had contended before the court that her arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation was illegal.

Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhary, representing Kavitha, argued that although the Code of Criminal Procedure allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to arrest her, once she was in judicial custody, she could not have been arrested without the court’s explicit approval.

The central agencies are investigating charges of money laundering against Kavitha and leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party based on a first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is alleged to be a part of a so-called South Group that paid “Rs 100 crore to the leaders of AAP” in exchange for favours related to the policy through businessman Vijay Nair.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Kavitha, among others, conspired with senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia, to secure favours in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor excise policy of the national capital.