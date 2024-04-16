The Gujarat Police on Monday arrested two men accused of firing shots outside actor Salman Khan’s home in Mumbai a day earlier, ANI reported.

The arrested men have been identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, both of whom hail from Bihar. They were arrested in the town of Bhuj in Gujarat and handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further questioning.

The two men were part of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s group, the Gujarat Police alleged. Bishnoi is currently in jail in another case.

Early on Sunday, two bike-borne men allegedly fired five rounds of bullets outside Khan’s home at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area, The Indian Express reported. A bullet landed on the balcony of the actor’s apartment.

A first information report was filed at the Bandra Police Station.

Bishnoi’s group had earlier sent threats to Khan in connection with the blackbuck poaching case of 1998, in which the actor was one of the accused persons.