A video of Madhavi Latha, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, gesturing to shoot an arrow towards a mosque during a procession sparked controversy on Thursday, with the Opposition saying that such acts pose a threat to peace in the city.

The video appeared to have been shot on Wednesday during a Ram Navami procession, according to PTI.

Unacceptable provocation… BJP candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha seen here pretending to shoot an arrow at a mosque during the Ram Navami procession in Hyderabad 👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/CK1UWpJ8b3 — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) April 18, 2024

Commenting on the video, Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the BJP was trying to destroy peace in the city, ANI reported.

“The people of Hyderabad and Telangana have seen the BJP's intentions,” he said. “I appeal to people to see what they are trying to do, and to use their votes wisely.”

Owaisi said that voters would not accept the BJP candidate’s “vulgar and provocative” action.

Latha, on her part, claimed that an “incomplete video” was being circulated in the media to spread negativity. However, she said: “…Even because of such video if any one’s sentiments are hurt then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals.”

It has come to my notice that one video of mine is being circulated in media to create negativity.



I would like to clarify that it’s an incomplete video and even because of such video if any one’s sentiments are hurt then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals. — Kompella Madhavi Latha (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Kompella_MLatha) April 18, 2024

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, responding to a query about the BJP candidate’s action, said that such a video had not come to his notice, according to PTI.