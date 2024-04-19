Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed that India’s previous United Progressive Alliance governments had cheated India’s Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in the name of social justice. The Tripura chief electoral officer issued a notice to Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma for violating the Model Code of Conduct. Communist Party of India (Marxist) member Brinda Karat suggested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi withdraw his statement about the lack of action against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by central agencies.

Here’s a look at today’s top developments:

Speaking at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was working to “achieve the social justice dream of Jyotiba Phule, BR Ambedkar and Chaudhary Charan Singh” whereas previous governments had only cheated Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, reported PTI. He also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, calling them “shehzade ki jodi”, or a pair of princes. “Every time these people go out to seek votes from the people of Uttar Pradesh, they carry a basket of dynasty, corruption and appeasement,” he said.

The Tripura chief electoral officer on Friday issued a notice to Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma for his statements on social media hours before the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. In a live video session, Debbarma reportedly said that there is only “one party” that could form a government at the Centre and encouraged viewers to vote for it, according to The Indian Express. In its notice, the poll body said: “It is clear from your said message that your appeal is to a particular community to vote in favour of a particular party.” It asked Debbarma to take down the social media post and explain why action should not be taken against him.