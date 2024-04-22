A Delhi court on Monday directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to constitute a medical panel to examine and determine whether Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal needs insulin to control his sugar levels and consider his other medical issues, The Hindu reported.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rose Avenue Courts passed the order while rejecting the chief minister’s plea for consultation with his doctor through video conference from the Tihar jail.

Kejriwal had filed an application seeking daily medical consultations because he is diabetic.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party chief was deliberately eating sweets and mangoes to increase his blood sugar, which he could then cite to seek bail.

The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, alleged a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal in jail by denying him insulin and other medicines for his diabetes.

On Monday, Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of the Delhi chief minister, alleged that every morsel consumed by him is being monitored and attempts are being made to “kill” him in jail by denying him access to insulin, The Hindu reported.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi liquor policy case. He was sent to Delhi’s Tihar jail on April 1 and the court then permitted him to eat home-cooked food as per the diet prescribed to him by his doctors.

The Enforcement Directorate claimed that Kejriwal was not following his dietary chart and that Tihar jail was equipped to provide him the food he needed. The jail also filed a report before the court indicating that Kejriwal’s meals were not in accordance with the diet prescribed by his doctors.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating the allegations of money laundering in the liquor policy case based on the first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The central agencies have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government modified Delhi’s now-scrapped liquor excise policy by increasing the commission of wholesalers from 5% to 12%. This allegedly facilitated the receipt of bribes from wholesalers who had a substantial market share and turnover.

