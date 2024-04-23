Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Monday evening given a low dose of insulin after his blood sugar level shot up, PTI quoted Tihar jail authorities as saying.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief, a diabetic, was reportedly given two units of low-dose insulin on the advice of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. This was after his blood sugar reading was found to be 217 milligrams per decilitre at around 7 pm, the agency quoted an unidentified jail official as saying.

The normal range for blood sugar is between 70 and 100 milligrams per decilitre.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh alleged at a press conference on Tuesday that the Tihar jail had become a “torture chamber” for Kejriwal. “He is being kept under the surveillance by the offices of the prime minister and Delhi lieutenant governor 24 hours a day,” he said. “…Do they want to see if Kejriwal’s kidney and liver have failed or not?”

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi liquor policy case. He was sent to Delhi’s Tihar jail on April 1.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party chief was deliberately eating sweets and mangoes to increase his blood sugar, which he could then cite to seek bail. The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, alleged a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal in jail by denying him insulin and other medicines for his diabetes.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating allegations of money laundering in the liquor policy case based on the first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The two central agencies have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government modified Delhi’s now-scrapped liquor excise policy by increasing the commission of wholesalers from 5% to 12%. This allegedly facilitated the receipt of bribes from wholesalers who had a substantial market share and turnover.

