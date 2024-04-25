Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday alleged that the Congress plans to introduce religion-based reservations in “every institution” in Indian society, including the armed forces, reported The Hindu.

The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader made the remarks during a public meeting in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on the Lok Sabha campaign trail.

Singh claimed that the Congress’ poll manifesto hints at its plans for faith-based reservations. The Congress’ “Nyay Patra”, however, does not mention any such promise.

Singh also referenced the Sachar Committee Report’s recommendation of a religion-based headcount of the armed forces as purported evidence of his allegations.

The Sachar Committee Report is an assessment of the socio-economic and educational status of Muslims in India, undertaken by the first United Progressive Alliance goverment after it came to power. It found that Muslims in India were lagging behind Hindus and Other Backward Castes and recommended affirmative action to uplift them socially.

Singh claimed that certain sections of the Congress manifesto were influenced by the Sachar Committee Report, particularly sections 3 and 6 in the chapter on minority communities.

“Section 3 says that the party would encourage and assist minority students and others so that they can take advantage of all the provisions for education and jobs,” Singh said. “Section 6 says that the Congress would ensure minorities get their ‘fair share’. This can only be done through legal provisions indicated by the word ‘ensure’. Congress wants to get religion-based reservations through the back door.”

Section 3 of the chapter on minorities in the Congress manifesto says that youth belonging to minority communities would be encouraged to take advantage of growing opportunities in education, employment, business, services, sports, the arts, and other fields.

Section 6 of the chapter says that the party would ensure that minorities receive a fair share of opportunities in education, healthcare, public employment, public works contracts, skill development, sports and cultural activities without discrimination.

While the Congress manifesto does not mention religion-based reservation, it has promised to scrap the Agnipath scheme and revert to the Indian Army’s old recruitment system if voted to power.