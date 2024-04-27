Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel died and two were injured in an attack by armed miscreants in the early hours of Saturday.

The miscreants fired at a Central Reserve Police Force post at Naransena in Manipur's Bishnupur district at 1.15 am, a security official told Scroll.

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic clashes between the tribal Kuki and the dominant Meitei communities since May. The violence has left 219 persons dead and displaced 60,000 people from their homes since May 3, according to figures released by the state government in February.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.