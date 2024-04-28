Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, PTI reported.

The fresh summons came hours after Khan was granted bail by a Delhi court on Saturday in connection with a complaint against him by the Enforcement Directorate for disobeying earlier summons in the case.

The MLA has been asked to continue recording his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, PTI reported quoting unidentified officials. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in appointments and misappropriation of funds in the Delhi Waqf Board during Khan’s chairmanship between 2018 and 2022.

Delhi Waqf Board case

On September 16, 2022, the Anti-Corruption Branch, which reports to Delhi’s lieutenant governor, arrested Khan hours after the police conducted raids at multiple locations related to the MLA.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Kumar Shrivastava had claimed that officials found money trails in Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

Khan was eventually granted bail on September 28, 2022.

In October, the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at three premises linked to Khan in the national capital and alleged that he had received Rs 4 crore in cash for appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board and invested the “proceeds of crime” for purchasing immovable assets in the name of his associates.

In January, the Enforcement Directorate had filed a chargesheet in the case. However, Khan was not named as an accused person.

On April 15, the Supreme Court dismissed Khan’s anticipatory bail petition in the case after the Enforcement Directorate had on April 11 moved a Delhi court seeking an arrest warrant against the legislator under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Khan had moved the top court after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him anticipatory bail in the case on March 11.

The Supreme Court directed Khan to heed the summons from the central agency and cooperate in the investigation. Subsequently, Khan was questioned by the central law enforcement agency for over 12 hours on April 18.